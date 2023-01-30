The Daily Lowdown: Ye under investigation for alleged assault

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Ye being under investigation for alleged assault.

Also on today's podcast, BBC Radio One have announced their Big Weekend line-up and Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts are starring in a film together. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Ye is being investigated for alleged assault. Police in Ventura confirmed that the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye West in 2022, is being investigated following a confrontation with a woman near Los Angeles earlier this month. Authorities said that they had obtained footage of the alleged assault during which Ye is accused of knocking a phone out of the woman's hand, before saying 'Stop with your cameras'. Ye has not commented publicly on the incident and the case is ongoing.

BBC Radio One have announced their Big Weekend lineup in Dundee for this year and big stars like Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and The 1975 are set to perform for festival goers. Greg James shared the news on his breakfast show as he confirmed the names, which also feature Niall Horan and Arlo Parks. More names are set to be announced soon. The festival will take place between the 26th and 28 May where over 80,000 fans are expected to attend.

The Grammy Awards have confirmed their performers for the upcoming ceremony and stars including Harry Styles and Lizzo will be taking to the stage. Harry was the most recent name to be announced for the line-up and the former One Direction star will be hoping to win big during the awards after being nominated for six awards thank to his 2022 release, Harry's House. Other acts who fans can look forward to seeing perform include Mary J Blige, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith. The Grammy's take place in Los Angeles on February 5.

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are joining forces for a new film and we're already excited. The two stars will be appearing in an upcoming body-swap comedy movie which has been acquired by Amazon Studios, according to Deadline. The film is in its very early stages and has not yet been titled, but both Jennifer and Julia are officially on board to lead the cast. The upcoming project will be written and directed by Palm Springs creator Max Barbakow and fellow A-Lister Margot Robbie, who owns a movie production company, will act as executive producer. We can't wait to hear more.

And singer Marc Anthony has married for the fourth time. The artist, who was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Nadia Ferreira in Florida, recently and it was a star-studded affair. The Beckham family were all in attendance at the lavish bash which was shared with HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA exclusively. The spectacular ceremony was held at the Perez Art Museum in Miami and other guests in attendance included Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi.