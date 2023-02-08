Nathan Fillion's BTS antics on The Rookie aren't what you'd expect - see photo The actor has played the character of Officer John Nolan on the ABC police drama from the start

Nathan Fillion gave a rare behind-the-scenes look at The Rookie on Tuesday with a photo many viewers weren't expecting.

The star of the show took to Instagram with a snapshot of a Los Angeles police department homicide report form which he had filled in with a selection of amusing answers of his own.

Nathan's caption read: "Ever wonder what John Nolan is writing when at work? Wonder no more."

WATCH: Nathan Fillion's drastic change to appearance revealed

Loading the player...

His answers were comical as he added the likes of "shooty shooty bang bang," next to "HANDGUN" in the weapon of choice section, and "don't answer that," next to another.

Almost every box had been completed with a witty add-on and fans loved his answers. Many asked if he had the stuff he wrote down when he filmed his hit show, Castle, too.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter reveals future plans after T.J. Holmes affair

"Do you still have the writings from #Castle, Nathan? The stuff on movie props," wrote one, while another added: "This is giving big Richard Castle vibes," and a third commented: "What would Richard Castle have written."

Nathan shared a comical look at what he had been up to on the set of The Rookie

Nathan has worked on The Rookie since 2018 and is passionate about his workplace and his co-stars. When season four wrapped in 2022, he was overcome with emotion.

"About to don the uniform one last time till season 5," he wrote alongside a photo of his uniform on Instagram. "It’s been another challenging, yet rewarding year.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

MORE: NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah's next project following cancelation revealed

"This cast, these writers, the producers and crew have worked so extremely hard, all throughout the pandemic, to bring you all an hour a week to escape and enjoy some good entertainment.

Nathan has worked on The Rookie since 2018

"I'm so very lucky to be along for this journey, and luckier still to have it continue. I know what this job means to me, but what does #therookieabc mean to you? What's been your favorite episode, your favorite character? (It's ok if you say it's me.)."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.