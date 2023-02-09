All we know on James Corden's The Late Late Show replacement James Corden is set to depart the show in the spring, with a possible @midnight reboot a likely replacement

Nearly a year after James Corden announced that The Late Late Show's 2023 season would be his last as host, fans are getting closer to know who, or what, will replace him.

The late night show has been a part of CBS' roster for nearly thirty years – its first host was Tom Snyder when it launched in 1995 – and the current host joined in 2015.

As the end of its run approaches, CBS appears to be looking to shake up their 12:30am slot, and rather than find a new host, a new show might instead emerge as the replacement.

Multiple reports have revealed that a reboot of @midnight, a show previously from Comedy Central, is a likely contender for the soon to be vacant television slot.

Deadline revealed that Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer. He has hosted his own late night talk show on CBS, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, also since 2015, and it airs an hour before The Late Late Show.

@midnight ran on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, and throughout its tenure, it aired 600 episodes, hosted by Chris Hardwick. Though it is unclear whether he will be part of the reboot, he currently hosts Talking Dead, an AMC show about The Walking Dead which airs after it.

James will leave the show after eight years of hosting

The comedy show was created by the comedy production company Funny or Die, which is collaborating with Stephen for the reboot.

Per Vulture, the show "featured a panel of three comedians, actors, and writers improvising joke responses to extremely online games with titles like 'Name That Vine' and 'Yahoo Answers.'"

The star was recently joined on his show by Trevor Noah, who also recently left The Daily Show

Change has been a longtime coming for the CBS midnight slot. A month after James' impending departure was announced, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks told Deadline he was hoping to "experiment and freshen up" the format.

"We're going to really enjoy his final year, I think we're going to take some time to think about that day part and what kind of format could make sense there," he said in May of 2022, adding: "We're going spend some time figuring out what is the right replacement format, and I don't believe that we'll just be putting out another host there I think it’s really looking at the format."

