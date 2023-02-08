Salma Hayek looks phenomenal in ab-bearing crop top Salma Hayek was modeling on the cover of Glamour

While her co-star Channing Tatum is getting fans hot under the collar with his starring role in Magic Mike's Last Dance, Salma Hayek proved that she could be just as stunning off the big screen.

The Hollywood actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of daring shots from her recent covershoot with Glamour and she looked gorgeous in each and every photo. The first one saw her performing the most epic hair flip, with her stunning locks styled into a ponytail and almost taking up the entire shot.

But it was her fashion that really got chins wagging as she looked phenomenal in a striking crop top that highlighted her flawless physique, including her incredibly toned abs.

Salma also proved that she had legs for days in the stunning set of photos as she put them on full display, while also rocking a pair of strappy heels.

She also channeled old school Hollywood glamour with a playful black-and-white shot, before donning a tan mini dress as she partied with a cocktail glass in her hand.

How stunning does Salma look?!

In her caption, the 56-year-old penned: "I'm so grateful to @sambarry and the entire @glamourmag team for allowing me to be your first global cover star of 2023 for @magicmikemovie.

"Three amazing covers with Glamour US, @glamourmexico and @glamourspain! By the way, all of the covers and interviews are unique to each territory. Like champions, we did it all in one day! And yes, we danced a lot!"

Her followers were enchanted with the photos, as one posted: "The most beautiful photos! Fierce," while a second questioned: "How can someone be so perfect?" and a third enthused: "Salma, you age backwards!!!"

Salma has had a blast starring in and promoting the hit film, and last month she enjoyed a party with her strapping co-star.

The actress stars alongside Channing Tatum in the franchise's third film

She shared a video of herself with some of her friends and Channing as well having the time of their lives at the show, dancing and singing along.

Salma also looked incredibly styled out at the show, pairing a hot pink tie-up shirt with a plunging lace top underneath and black wide-legged pants with hip cut-outs.

"I went to the @mmltour in #miami with 10 girlfriends and we had a blast!" she captioned her post.

"And if that was not enough we had the privilege to go with the creator of the Magic, the real #MagicMike @channingtatum. If you're in Miami don't you dare miss it!"

