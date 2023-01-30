Salma Hayek wows in plunging green dress – and fans are all saying the same thing The actress looked stunning in her daring pale green gown

Salma Hayek has amazed everyone on her Instagram with yet another gorgeous look which shows off her incredible beauty.

The 56-year-old actress and producer was photographed wearing the beautiful Giambattista Valli silky green gown with a daringly low plunge neckline before she headed off to attend the wedding of fellow A-listers Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira.

Sharing the photo on her social media, Salma said: "Just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends @marcanthony and @nadiatferreira".

Salma in her amazing Giambattista Valli dress

The Desperado, House of Gucci and Puss in Boots star then added celebratorily: "Que viva el amor !! Y que viva la salsa !!!" which to translate, says: "Long live love !! And long live the Salsa !!!".

Fans poured into Salma's Instagram comments with choruses of "beautiful" "pretty" and "sexy" to express just how stunned they were with the Mexican and American citizen's amazing looks.

"The finest of all time" penned one devotee.

"She is the perfect example of pure natural beauty" said another.

Salma wore another wonderful outfit to the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere

A third fan commented "GORGEOUS" along with scores of hearts and fire emojis.

No stranger to showing off her fantastic looks with her fans over on Instagram, Salma was also wowing everyone recently in a full fishnet dress which she paired with a black bikini for the premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance on Wednesday night.

The A-list beauty was later seen out on the town enjoying the Magic Mike Live tour with her Magic Mike's Last Dance co-star Channing Tatum in yet another great look which she shared images of on Instagram.

WATCH: Salma and Channing dance the Salsa

Loading the player...

"I went to the @mmltour in #miami with 10 girlfriends and we had a blast!" she captioned her post.

"And if that was not enough we had the privilege to go with the creator of the Magic, the real #MagicMike @channingtatum.

"If you're in Miami don’t you dare miss it!" she finished.

