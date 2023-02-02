Eric Christian Olsen's three kids with wife Sarah Wright are carbon copies of him in their family photos The NCIS star has been married to his fellow actress wife for ten years

Eric Christian Olsen may now be most known for his role on NCIS – as well as other iconic 2000s movies such as The Hot Chick, Fired Up, Not Another Teen Movie, and more – but his family has also garnered buzz among his fans.

The actor has been married to his wife, Sarah Wright, for over ten years, since 2012.

They have been together for nearly twenty years, as they met in 2006 on the set of the Fox sitcom, The Loop.

Together they have had three children, Wyatt Oliver, nine, Esme Olivia, six, and Winter Story, two, and it is no understatement to say they are carbon copies of him.

Though he largely keeps his family away from the spotlight, every now and then his kids will pop up on his Instagram, and fans rarely fail to make note of the three being Eric's doubles.

Back in August, the three kids made a rare appearance on their dad's social media alongside him, and they all had the same head full of bright blonde hair the longtime NCIS star has always had.

Eric's kids look just like him

The photo sees Eric sitting cross-legged on the bed, holding up a children's book written by his wife Sarah, Happiness is the Journey.

As he holds up the book while intently reading it to the couples' kids, peeking out of the top of the book is the siblings' adorable platinum blonde hair.

The longtime couple welcomed their first child a year after their wedding

Fans were quick to make note of Eric's strong genes when it comes to his hair, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Stop it. You're like the people in the frame!" and: "Who does y'all's blonde cuz it's perfection!" as well as: "This is a shampoo ad right there."

Granted, Sarah herself is to credit as well, as she too has classic blonde locks, and between her and Eric's tans, the family of five perfectly fits the stereotypical California look.

