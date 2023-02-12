NCIS: Hawai'i's Lucy Tara set to return to Hawai'i very soon - details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

NCIS: Hawai'i character Lucy Tara is set to reunite with her fellow agents in an upcoming episode of the police procedural drama - and we couldn't be more excited!

In new photos released by CBS, Lucy, who is played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, can be seen returning from her position as Special Agent Afloat and rejoining her colleagues in Hawai'i for a welcome home party.

WATCH: Lucy Tara reveals her new role as Special Agent Afloat in NCIS Hawai'i

Loading the player...

The upcoming episode, titled Good Samaritan, will air on 27 February and will see Lucy surprise the team by returning from her job early. Elsewhere in the episode, when a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them, according to the synopsis.

POPULAR: Vanessa Lachey pays heartfelt tribute to NCIS: Hawai'i colleague

Taking to Twitter to react to the news, fans expressed their excitement to see Yasmine, who was recently spotted on set, back with her co-stars. One person wrote: "Can't wait to see her in action in Hawai'i," while another added: "Lucy is absolutely my favorite."

Lucy is set to reunite with her fellow agents on 27 February

The episode will surely feature a reunion between Lucy and her girlfriend Kate Whistler, played by actress Tori Anderson - who recently sent fans wild with a behind-the-scenes photo.

The characters have been apart ever since Lucy announced her departure from Hawai'i earlier in the season, telling Kate that she had accepted the new job - which she had applied for when the pair were broken up.

Fans can look forward to a good deal of action from Lucy in the upcoming episode, according to the show's executive producer Christopher Silber.

UK fans can watch NCIS on Disney +

Responding to a question from a fan asking if Lucy will be in any fighting scenes upon her return, Christopher told TV Line recently: "Yes. WHEN Lucy is back there will be a good deal of action for her. We can't wait."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.