Better: meet the cast of drama tipped as 'the next Happy Valley' Find out the cast of BBC’s latest drama series

Better has already been tipped as the potential replacement for BBC’s triumphant show Happy Valley, so we have put together everything you might need to know about your new favourite host of actors and who they are playing in the upcoming drama…

DI Lou Slack - Leila Farzad

Known for: I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5, Landscapers

Speaking about her role in the new series, Leila explained: "Better is a morality tale about a bent DI, Lou Slack played by myself, and her quest for redemption and I found the scripts utterly compelling. I found the character of Lou to be a brilliant, well-rounded woman, written with humour, wit, and humanity, which isn't always the case."

Col McHugh - Andrew Buchan

Known for: Broadchurch, This England, Industry

And who is Col? "Col McHugh is a very complex, flawed individual, who has had a childhood littered with deprivation and humiliation," says Andrew. "He’s been raised by an alcoholic father which has thrown fuel on his fire and given him a drive in life, because he doesn't want to become his dad."

Ceri - Samuel Edward-Cook

Known for: Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness, Pure

Samuel plays Lou’s husband in the show. He explained: "They are childhood sweethearts and have been married for a long time and they have a son called Owen, who is 17 now. Ceri has his own business, he works construction, and he is very much privy to Lou’s other life and the work she does outside of her working hours, and we watch Ceri try to manoeuvre the family through the effects of Lou’s other career."

Owen - Zak Ford-Williams

Known for: Wolfe

Playing Lou and Ceri’s son in his second TV role, Zak opened up about the "jaw-dropping" moments in the script, adding: "I also really liked Owen when I read him, he is a proper person with his own story, and his own thoughts and beliefs and ideas and I really liked his journey. I got very attached to him when reading it."

Vernon - Anton Lesser

Known for: Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, Andor

Speaking about his fascinating role in the new series, Anton said: "Vernon is a bent ex-detective. Throughout his whole career, he was up for sale for anybody, for anything and he avoided going to prison by doing a deal. His life has been, in his own estimation, a complete waste. He's lost his career. He's lost his wife. He's lost his house. He's lost friends. And the arrival of Lou Slack, in a way, gives Vernon the opportunity to do one redeeming act and make sense of an otherwise very senseless life."

Donal - Ceallach Spellman

Known for: Cucumber, Waterloo Road, Cold Feet

Playing Col’s son, Ceallach opened up about their relationship, calling it "fractured". He explained: "He spent most of his time growing up with his dad, so he looks up to him. But ultimately, he wants a relationship with his dad, but Col could never give him that. I don't think they've ever had a heart-to-heart."

