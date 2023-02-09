BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood missing from show amid BBC shake-ups

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood was missing from her regular spot on the morning programme on Thursday.

The 60-year-old usually presents the weather bulletins during the week but was replaced by her co-star, meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas.

While Carol has yet to address her absence, this isn't the first change to the schedule in recent weeks.

Back in January, it was reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel, and that just five hosts will cover domestic and world news.

Shortly after, Joanna Gosling announced her departure from BBC News following 20 years with the programme.

Carol was missing from Thursday's show

"I am signing off after 23 years at BBC News, and before I go there are just a few things I wanted to say. I know this job is personal. We come directly into your home to tell you what's happening – good, bad, funny, sad. And in doing my work I always consider how you might be responding to the news you are hearing and what you might want to know," she told her viewers.

Just last week, BBC News announced its new line-up of chief presenters, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

Carol's absence from the show comes just weeks after she denied rumours of a feud between her and her co-star Naga Munchetty.

Sarah Keith Lucas presented the weather on Thursday

She told The Sun: "I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

Carol, who is engaged to her partner Steve, has maintained that she is friendly with her co-stars both on and off camera, telling the Radio Times: "We're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs. I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice."

