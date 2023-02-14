AGT: All Stars viewers make same complaint about latest episode Fans took to Twitter during Monday's episode

America's Got Talent: All Stars continued on Monday night with an episode that saw judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel review the contestants' journeys ahead of the finals next week.

While many viewers enjoyed reflecting on the performances from the series, others couldn't help but feel a little disappointed that the new episode was a "recap".

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Looks like this #AGTAllStars episode is skippable," while another added: "Finals preview? I didn't rush home just for a preview for the finals."

A third viewer tweeted: "This truly was the finale preview ever. Even if it was a glorified clip show that was hard for me to tweet about for two hours," while another wrote: "Oh boo this ain’t new I hate recaps meh oh well until next week then #AGTAllStars."

However, not all fans were unhappy with Monday's instalment and also took to social media to praise the show. One person wrote: "Loved #AGTAllStars it was fun can't wait to see who wins next week," while another wrote: "Loved the return of these acts from the past seasons of AGT plus the acts from across the world too."

Fans praised Kodi Lee's stunning performance

It looks like fans of the talent program may have already chosen their winner for this year's series, as many responded to an epic performance from Kodi Lee - who was voted straight to the finals by show superfans.

Host Terry Crews shared a clip from Monday's episode, showing Kodi giving a beautiful rendition of Calum Scott's Biblical.

Reacting to the performance, Simon - who got booed last week for his critique of Eric Chien - said: "Kodi you're one of these artists that are always going to be amazing. Your performances are always going to mesmerizing. You define what an All-Star is."

Kodi is blind and has autism

Viewers rushed to the comments section to praise the piano-playing singer, who is blind and autistic.

One person wrote: "He was terrific. He is right up there with Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder he is that good. #AGTAllStars," while another added: "Anyways, Kodi Lee is going to win #AGTAllStars next week."

A third person commented: "I could listen to him sing all day."

