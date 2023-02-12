Kelly Ripa wows in skin-tight green wetsuit in honor of Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl The Live With Kelly and Ryan presenter's fans went wild as she shared her throwback photo

Kelly Ripa made sure there was no doubt as to who she was supporting for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday as she shared an incredible photograph via Instagram of herself in a skin-tight green wetsuit in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sharing a stunning throwback photograph of herself from 2018 posing onboard a boat in the super-short, vibrantly-colored wetsuit, the mom-of-three revealed how excited she was for the game to begin. She also revealed how her daily workouts have evidently been paying off - as her physique looked toned and perfect!

Kelly Ripa's low key Super Bowl celebrations!

"A pic from #superbowl sunday 2018 sporting my lucky Eagles wetsuit," the daytime TV star wrote of the picture which shows her fresh out of the ocean, her hair still wet. "Gonna wear it under my winter coat this year," she added, before adding a string of eagles emojis.

In January, Kelly shared another, even more revealing beach snap which got her fans similarly excited. On this occasion her beach outfit was black - but the photograph, taken from behind, revealed that it was a very skimpy thong bathing suit, and fans literally could not believe their eyes!

Kelly is a huge fan of the Super Bowl and always makes sure to share her celebrations with fans via her social media. In 2001, she delighted followers with a pics of her party food - including pizza, nachos and dips, while also showing off her very stylish manicure.

And earlier this week she admitted that not only is she a fan of the Eagles, she's also a big fan of Princess Diana, who made the Eagles bomber jacket a huge fashion hit back in 1991. Kelly had been sent a mug with a picture of Diana sporting the jacket on by one of her friends, and took to her Instagram stories to share a pic of the cute item.

Kelly Ripa is a proud Eagles fan - and a Princess Di fan too!

Super Bowl Sunday comes at the end of an exciting week for Kelly. On Tuesday, she was thrilled to be part of the live TV announcement that her pal Maria Menounos was expecting her first baby via surrogate.

Revealing her news on Kelly's show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Maria explained this was the culmination of ten years of trying to become parents. The expectant mom said: "I'm glad to share it here first because you guys are my family, you guys have been on the journey, and I'm so grateful," tearing up at the end. The star has been a frequent guest host and featured guest on the show.

