Grantchester fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of series eight and with the new series set to land in March, it won't be long before viewers have Robson Green and Tom Brittney back on their screens.

The actors are adored for their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively and fans have come to know the characters well thanks to their time on the show. But how much do you know about their lives away from the show? Keep reading for everything you need to know about their loved ones...

Robson Green

Robson Green is not currently married but is in a relationship with Zoila Brozas. The pair were first spotted in public on the set of Grantchester back in 2018.

At the time, it was reported that the pair had met at a gym in Newcastle and that Zoila was previously married to a Vicar before she started dating Robson, later moving into his home in Northumberland. The couple were also pictured holding hands at the ITV Palooza at The Royal Festival Hall in 2019.

Robson Green and his partner, Zoila

Prior to his relationship with Zoila, the 58-year-old was married twice. His first wife was Alison Ogilvie, an occupational therapist whom he married in 1991 and later divorced in 1999.

In 2001, the actor married Vanya Seager before they split 12 years later in 2013. The couple share one son together, Taylor.

Tom Brittney

While Tom Brittney tends to keep his relationships out of the limelight, he is currently believed to be single. The 32-year-old was previously linked to illustrator Katie Tweedle and the pair were pictured looking loved up on the red carpet at the 2019 ITV Palooza. However, their romance ended in 2021.

Tom Brittney was previously linked to Katie Tweedle

Tessa Peake-Jones

Tessa Peake-Jones, who rose to fame playing Raquel in the sitcom Only Fools and Horses, shares two children with her former partner, Douglas Hodge. A fellow actor, Douglas played the adult version of her son, Damien Trotter, in the BBC comedy.

The two performers announced their split in February 2013 after 27 years together. The couple's children, Mollie and Charlie, were born in 1991 and 2000 respectively. The Mrs. Chapman actress is currently believed to be single.

Tessa Peake-Jones was married to Douglas Hodge

Al Weaver

Al Weaver tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his personal relationships. Although, he was previously linked to a woman, whose identity is unknown.

Al Weaver keeps his personal life away from the spotlight

Kacey Ainsworth

Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Geordie's estranged wife Cathy in the ITV series, is in a relationship with partner Darren Hales, who works as a plumber. The couple have two children, a daughter called Blossom and a son, Elwood, who has autism.

The actress, who was previously best known for her role as Little Mo in EastEnders, has been open about her son's diagnosis in the past. She told The Mirror in 2019: "Everything is negotiated and explained in advance. When he was younger we would show him pictures of a restaurant and even discuss what time we were going to leave."

Kacey has two children with her partner, Darren

Charlotte Ritchie

Charlotte Ritchie made her Grantchester debut in series seven in 2022 as Bonnie, Cathy's niece, who arrives at the village to support her aunt amid her split from Geordie. Bonnie and Will struck up a relationship throughout season seven and the pair got hitched at the end of the series.

The 33-year-old actress, who recently appeared in season four of Netflix show You, is best known for playing Nurse Barbara in the BBC's Call the Midwife, as well as for her role in Feel Good alongside Mae Martin.

Charlotte keeps her private life away from the cameras and so not much is known about her romantic relationships. Back in 2015, she did reveal that she had a long term boyfriend, an economist, during an interview with the Daily Mail. It is not known if the couple are still together.

Charlotte Ritchie made her Grantchester debut in series seven

Nick Brimble

Very little is known about the personal life of Nick Brimble, who plays Mrs C's husband, Jack, in the ITV series. The actor's career has spanned theatre, television, film and voice work.

He has appeared in blockbuster movies such as Gone Fishing and A Knight's Tale, as well as popular TV shows, including The Bill and Emmerdale. Viewers may recognise him for his role as Little John in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

