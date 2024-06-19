Grantchester reveals major news on show future after Tom Brittney's exit

It's good news for Grantchester fans as the popular detective drama has been renewed for a tenth season. Robson Green and season nine newcomer Rishi Nair will reprise their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram, respectively.

Filming on the upcoming series, which airs on Masterpiece on PBS in the US and ITV on the UK, will commence in July.

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Grantchester has been renewed for a tenth season

Season nine, which introduces Reverend Alphy to the idyllic Cambridgeshire village, is currently airing across the pond, while UK viewers are still awaiting a release date.

Masterpiece executive produce Susanne Simpson said of the show's renewal: "I couldn't be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season. This is hands-down one of our most popular series, and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving."

© Instagram Rishi Nair and Robson Green will reprise their roles in series ten

The new season will see Rishi take on the lead role alongside Robson following Tom Brittney's departure in season nine.

Tom, who took over from James Norton in series four, left the show to focus on new projects. The 33-year-old, who plays Reverend Will Davenport, told The Rakish Gent that he "wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while".

© Stuart Wood Season nine marks Tom Brittney's final series

Fans can expect to see series regulars Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns reprise their roles in series ten.

WATCH: Robson Green talks his future on Grantchester

Writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said of the new season: "This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew. I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester."

For those yet to catch up on the latest episodes, season nine is set in 1961. While life is good for Will and Geordie, the vicar is soon approached with a "life-changing offer" which prompts him to question his future in Grantchester.

© ITV Season nine is currently airing in the US

Meanwhile, as Geordie struggles with personal loss, as well as the increasing conflict between his wife Cathy and their teenage daughter Esme, he has no one to turn to.

The synopsis continues: "But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.

"Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."