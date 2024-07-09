Grantchester star announces engagement to long-term girlfriend

Grantchester star Rishi Nair has announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Natali.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Hollyoaks actor reshared several photos posted by guests at their engagement party. In one picture, the pair are laughing and smiling while standing in front of their friends and family, while a video shows the couple cutting a beautiful two-tiered cake, decorated with fruit and white roses.

© @rishinair/Instagram Rishi Nair is engaged to his girlfriend Natali

Rishi's Hollyoaks co-stars and on-screen family members Haiesha Mistry, Harvey Virdi and Ijaz Rana joined the actor and his loved ones to celebrate the joyous occasion. Taking to Instagram, Haiesha shared a sweet snap of the foursome at the party. She penned in the caption: "And just like that the Maaliks are back together! Such a heartwarming night celebrating love."

While it's not known exactly how long Rishi and Natali have been together, the bride-to-be has frequently appeared on Rishi's Instagram page over the years, with the earliest photo of the pair dating back to 2015.

The happy news comes shortly after Rishi made his debut as the new lead in Grantchester series nine, which premiered in the US in June and is still to air in the UK.

© @rishinair/Instagram The couple celebrated the news with their family and friends

Rishi plays Reverend Alphy Kotteram, who is introduced to the Cambridgeshire village after vicar Will Davenport (played by Tom Brittney) is made a life-changing offer which prompts him to reconsider his future in Grantchester.

WATCH: Have you caught up with Grantchester season 8?

"Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations," the synopsis reads. "But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

© Instagram Rishi stars alongside Robson Green in season nine

The news of Rishi's upcoming nuptials comes just weeks after his co-star Tom revealed his engagement to his girlfriend.

Whilst appearing on a recent episode of the MASTERPIECE Studio podcast, Tom spoke about his departure from the show, revealing that he turned to his fiancée for advice when considering leaving the role.

© Instagram Tom Brittney is engaged to his girlfriend

"It was [executive producer] Daisy [Coulam] and the writers writing in my actual, real-life dilemma… There was the opportunity for a different life and being true to myself and this fight within me to want new challenges, exactly the same as Will," explained Tom.

"It was the same with me talking to my fiancée and saying, 'Is this the right decision? Is this what I should do?' and her saying to me, 'Yeah, be true to yourself and you won't let people down.'"

Tom tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so very little is known about his bride-to-be. Although, she made her first appearance on his Instagram page in March 2023.