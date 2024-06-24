Grantchester's Tom Brittney reveals surprise engagement to girlfriend who keeps out of the spotlight

Congratulations are in order for Tom Brittney, who is engaged to his girlfriend. The Grantchester star revealed the news during a recent appearance on the MASTERPIECE Studio podcast, in which he spoke about his departure from the popular detective drama in season nine.

Drawing parallels between his character Will Davenport, who is made a "life-changing offer" in the new season, Tom revealed that he turned to his fiancée for advice when considering his exit from the show after six years.

"It was [executive producer] Daisy [Coulam] and the writers writing in my actual, real-life dilemma… There was the opportunity for a different life and being true to myself and this fight within me to want new challenges, exactly the same as Will," explained Tom during the podcast's latest episode.

© Instagram Tom is engaged to his girlfriend

"It was the same with me talking to my fiancée and saying, 'Is this the right decision? Is this what I should do?' and her saying to me, 'Yeah, be true to yourself and you won't let people down.'"

Very little is known about Tom's bride-to-be as the actor tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. While her name remains unknown, the 33-year-old has previously shared snaps of his girlfriend on social media.

He first made their romance 'Instagram official' back in March last year when he posted a carousel of photos from their trip to Lyme Regis in Dorset, including a sweet snap of the lovebirds locking lips. "Lyme. Photos by B x," Tom wrote in the caption.

© Tom Brittney/Instagram Tom and his girlfriend took a selfie during their trip to Lyme Regis

The pair also enjoyed a romantic getaway to Sicily later that year and Tom marked their Italian holiday by sharing several picturesque photos, including one of the couple looking super loved-up whilst smiling for a selfie.

Another picture, taken by Tom's girlfriend, sees the actor beaming at his other half whilst sitting in a café located on a stunning cobbled street.

Fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the couple, with one person writing: "Stunning couple," while another remarked: "Great pictures and two lovely people."

© Kudos Film and TV Tom is leaving Grantchester after six years

It's an exciting time for Tom both in his personal and professional life. Not only is he engaged but he's also embarking on a new chapter of his career and has a string of upcoming projects in the works, including Netflix's action film Back in Action and supernatural thriller film, Black Box.

Tom announced his departure from Grantchester last year, with Rishi Nair taking the reins as the show's leading man after season nine.

Sharing the reasons behind his exit during an interview with The Rakish Gent, Tom said that he "wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while".