Grantchester's Robson Green shares sweet insight into early relationship with partner Zoila

Grantchester star Robson Green has opened up about the early days of his relationship with his partner, Zoila.

During an episode of his BBC reality programme, Robson Green Weekend Escapes, the 58-year-old was joined by his other half for a caravan stay on a cattle farm, where the couple spent the night.

When Robson arrived at the caravan, Zoila was already busy preparing their supper: a traditional Filipino soup called Tinola, which Robson revealed was the first meal Zoila ever made for him.

"Tinola is a deliciously comforting ginger-laden soup from the Philippines," said the Soldier Soldier star. "It's the first thing that Zoila ever cooked for me and it's perfect for a cosy night in after a day in the great outdoors."

© BBC Robson's partner Zoila appeared on an episode of Robson Green Weekend Escapes

When they sat down at the table to eat, Robson shared further insight into the couple's sweet bond. "The perfect way to end the day... A bowl of Tinola with my best friend," he said.

Robson Green and Zoila's relationship timeline

Robson and Zoila, who is a Sunday school teacher, first met at the gym back in 2016. At the time, it was reported that Zoila was married when she first crossed paths with the ITV star. Her ex-husband Geoffrey opened up about the end of their relationship in an interview with The Mirror.

"We had a great life together. People thought she was the ideal vicar's wife, and she was. She loves the boys and everyone said what a fantastic mother she was," he explained.

Robson and Zoila first met at the gym

"Then I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson Green.

"She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Robson and Zoila on the red carpet of the ITV Palooza! in 2019

Robson and Zoila kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the first few years and were first pictured together on the set of Grantchester back in 2018. The following year, they made their red carpet debut at the ITV Palooza at The Royal Festival Hall.

The pair share a love of fishing and Robson previously spoke about Zoila's passion for the activity. "When we have time, Zoila and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon," he said. Praising his other half, he added: "She's amazing. She was brought up fishing and really knows how to cook it too."

© BBC Robson and Zoila went microlights flying on Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

Robson clearly admires Zoila and gushed over her in an interview with The Times earlier this year. "Zoila's amazing," he said. "She looks incredible, she's super-healthy and she's always exercising —she's really into yoga and she's got the kindest heart you've ever come across."

Robson stars in ITV's Grantchester alongside Tom Brittney

While the two lovebirds are clearly very happy together, they won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon. Ruling out any possibility of wedding bells for the pair, Robson told the publication: "No, I've done enough of that. We're very happy together."