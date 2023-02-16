Outlander: fans spot heartbreaking plot clue for season 7 in new footage Did you spot this moment in the opening credits?

Outlander season seven's unique opening credits starring Sinead O'Connor were recently released, and shows a hint of what to expect from the upcoming penultimate season of the hit period drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. From the first sneak peek, fans are already convinced that they what to expect from the new season. Find out here…

Discussing the easter eggs on social media, fans were convinced that they spotted some plot points – with one in particularly being a devastating one for viewers. Can you spot any in the opening credit? See the clip below for clues…

WATCH: Fans spotted a telling plot moment in the opening credits

Loading the player...

Fans were most interested in the moment that Brianna and Roger's son Jeremiah appears to be giving a gift to keep safe in his pocket, hinting that the family are going through the stones to return to their present day. One fan wrote: "Roger I believe tucking a [gem] stone in Jemmy’s pocket in preparation for a trip to a time where they may meet Mickey Mouse." Another fan pointed out that in one clip, Lord John Grey gives Jamie his treasured sapphire so that Brianna can travel to the future.

Will Brianna and Roger be returning to the 1960s?

Another fan pointed out initial carved into a tree, writing: "Tree with 'FR' mark... Could it be someone somewhat lost, trying to find Fraser's Ridge and finally getting there? Or just someone coming back home and happy to see this?" Did you spot anymore?

Meanwhile, Starz and Lionsgate+ have confirmed that the eighth season of Outlander will be the show's last, with a spin-off series Outlander: Blood of My Blood taking over from the original show.

Jeremiah is given a gem in the opening credits

Speaking about the end of the romance period drama, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion."

