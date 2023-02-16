Call The Midwife's Helen George speaks out amid fan disappointment The actress stars as Trixie Franklin on the BBC period drama

Call The Midwife fans were left disappointed this week after it was announced that the season 12 finale will not air on Sunday night. Following the unexpected change to the BBC's schedule, which occurred as a result of the BAFTA's coverage, Helen George is speaking out – and she's got a big treat in store for fans!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, who portrays Trixie Franklin, teamed up with BAFTA for a surprise Q&A video which revealed some key storylines for the finale. Also joining Helen for the Instagram chat was her co-star and on-screen love interest, Olly Rix – aka Matthew Aylward. Click the video below to find out what the pair had to say about the upcoming episode, plus Trixie and Matthew's epic wedding…

While fans have been disappointed at Call The Midwife's shock cancellation on Sunday, there's also been plenty of reason to celebrate this week! Firstly, the period drama has officially been renewed for two more seasons, and secondly, Heidi Thomas, one of the show's writers has received her OBE.

In a heartfelt post shared on Call The Midwife's Instagram account, fans were delighted to see a photo of Heidi holding up her prestigious award, which she received for services to drama. The caption read:

Earlier this week Call The Midwife was renewed for two more series

"In a week that began with the thrilling announcement of Call The Midwife being recommissioned, we bring more wonderful news! Our much-loved series writer Heidi Thomas was today awarded her OBE by His Majesty King Charles at a special investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle.

Writer Heidi Thomas was awarded her OBE for services to drama on Tuesday

"Heidi was appointed an Officer of The Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Birthday Honours of 2022 for Services to Drama, and she attended the investiture accompanied by her husband Stephen McGann, who you'll know as our beloved Dr Turner!"

