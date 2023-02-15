Call the Midwife announces major news amid show renewal The drama was recently renewed for two more seasons

Call the Midwife has had lots to celebrate recently following the news that the drama has been renewed for two more seasons - and now the show has made another exciting announcement.

Taking to its official Instagram page, the series revealed that writer Heidi Thomas received an OBE for services to drama on Tuesday.

"In a week that began with the thrilling announcement of Call the midwife being recommissioned, we bring more wonderful news!" read the caption. "Our much-loved series writer Heidi Thomas was today awarded her OBE by His Majesty King Charles at a special investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle."

Heidi received an OBE from the King on Tuesday

It continued: "Heidi was appointed an Officer of The Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s Birthday Honours of 2022 for Services to Drama, and she attended the investiture accompanied by her husband Stephen McGann, who you’ll know as our beloved Dr Turner!"

Heidi, 60, who created and executive produces the period drama, said of the honour: "People in showbusiness are very fond of giving each other awards and prizes but to be honoured as a citizen is a really lovely and straightforward thing.

"Receiving an honour here today, this actually honours all of my family and all of my heritage."

Heidi was accompanied by her husband Stephen McGann

She continued: "Call The Midwife, which is my biggest project, I love in my writing to know the lives of ordinary people whose stories might not otherwise be told. Much of my work is based on real-life cases."

Heidi's honour comes just a day after the BBC confirmed that the show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning it will be on air until at least 2026.

Following the announcement, actress Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, revealed what the show might look like in years to come. See what she said in the video below...

Heidi said that the "main reason" she decided to continue with her work on the drama is because "we had never run out of stories".

"These communities are teeming with social, political and women’s history," she said, adding: "I felt very strongly when the BBC offered us the opportunity to continue that I wanted to continue because there are untold stories to be revealed."

