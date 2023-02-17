GMB star Ranvir Singh shocked as debate breaks out into 'offensive’ argument Ranvir Singh also got invested in the debate!

Good Morning Britain’s two guests got into a heated debate with one another about whether it was okay to wear makeup while giving birth - and Ranvir Singh was shocked after one guest suggested that not wearing make-up while giving birth was "lazy".

While chatting, the group began to passionately discuss the pros and cons - but what do you think? See their passionate debate - and Ranvir's shocked reaction - here…

WATCH: Ranvir Singh became passionately invested in an argument between two guests

Naomi Isted spoke candidly about why she liked wearing makeup when she gave birth, explaining: "For me personally, when I went into labour, I’d had a blow dry the day before, I had a fake tan, I did my hair and makeup because I wanted to feel good. I went through nine months of a terrible pregnancy and I wanted to feel good bringing my child into the world." She added that it was easy to be a "lazy" person and lower standards, leading Ranvir to have a shocked reaction.

What did you think?

Discussing the debate on social media, one person wrote: "Each to their own if you want to wear makeup, get your eyelashes done & have a blow-dry go for it if you don’t then that is also fine," while another person added: "I totally understand why some women like to be a better version of themselves. But aren’t you giving birth to the best version of yourself after 9 months? There’s plenty of time afterwards to do your make up etc surely."

A third person added: "If you want to wear makeup fine but how dare she call anyone lazy or not making an effort when about to give birth! Downright bloody rude!"

