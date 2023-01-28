Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick celebrate daughter's birthday with stunning celebration inside family home Vanessa and Nick are proud parents to their three children

Vanessa and Nick Lachey spoiled their daughter, Brooklyn, rotten this week when they delivered a very special celebration for her belated birthday.

The eight-year-old rang in her big day on January 5 but her parents threw her another party complete with some delicious treats.

The NCIS star took to Instagram to post happy family photos from inside the stunning home they also share with their sons, Camden, 10, and Phoenix, six.

"We had a little celebration for the birthday girl," Vanessa wrote, before promoting the chocolate delights that had been sent their way. "@kinderus birthday packs made party prep fun and easy. Each Kinder Joy egg has both a toy AND a treat making it the perfect party favor. There are also 100 different toys! Link in bio to get yours #ad #KinderJoy."

The family have an idyllic life and now reside in Oahu, Hawaii. Vanessa and Nick have married for 11 years, after tying the knot on one of Richard Branson's private islands.

The NCIS: Hawai'i star and her family had been living in Los Angeles until 2021 when they decided to move to accommodate her job on the popular CBS show.

Vanessa and her daughter had a blast for her birthday celebration

"We thought we were going to do a Hawaii to L.A. 'travel-on-the-weekend' thing," Vanessa told Travel + Leisure last March. "We sold our house and now we've got Hawaii license plates!"

The family now resides in Oahu and often shares glimpses of their spacious home on social media.

They have picturesque views thanks to their island location, but they still appear to have a spacious garden to play with their kids in when they're not hitting the local beaches.

Vanessa and Nick live an idylic life in Hawaii with their three children

"This is the most beautiful place I've ever been emotionally," Vanessa said of her new home. "There's a magic. When you live here and are surrounded by the loving people…you can't help but feel it and get moved by it."

