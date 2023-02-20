GMA's Michael Strahan's true feelings on Live! exit seven years on The Good Morning America host last spoke about his exit in 2020

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan left his role presenting Live! With Kelly and Michael almost seven years ago.

However, as his 2016 exit from the popular show led to a fallout with his co-star Kelly Ripa, the host's feelings about his choice to leave the show have remained on people's minds.

Michael's exit has particularly come back to public attention recently following Ryan Seacrest's announcement that he will soon be leaving Live! with Kelly and Ryan. Watch Ryan announce his exit in the video below.

Some fans wonder if the former football player regrets his decision to leave Live!, but the star's comments from the last seven years regarding his decision to leave the show suggest otherwise.

Speaking to People in 2016, the A-list host revealed his true feelings about his exit for the first time.

"The most disappointing thing to me was that I was painted as the bad guy, because I value the way I carry myself," he said. "I don't want people to see me as 'Oh, he just ran out, just left them there.' That's just not true."

Michael presented with Kelly from 2012 to 2016

Later, in 2018, the star was asked during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger if he had any regrets about his choice two years on.

"There's nothing I would have done differently, there's nothing to do differently," Michael revealed. "I handled it as professional as you can handle it and I have been a professional from day one there to the last day I left… I have no regrets."

Then in 2020, the GMA host was yet again asked about his exit by The New York Times.

"It could have been handled better," he admitted, but protested: "I didn't wake up and say, 'I want a job at GMA.' I was asked to do it by the people who run the network. It was really not a choice. It was a request.

Michael received his own Hollywood star in January 2023

"It was treated as if I was the guy who walked in and said, 'I'm leaving,'" he continued. "That part was totally misconstrued, mishandled in every way."

Thankfully, the star didn't let this get him down. "For me, it was like: Move on. Success is the best thing. Just keep on moving," he explained.

And so, seven years on from his exit, Michael's true feelings are clear. The GMA host has moved on from his time at Live!, confident as he always has been that he shouldn't regret his exit.

