Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts warn GMA co-star to 'be careful' in fun backstage photo The GMA co-anchors have so much fun together!

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are always looking out for their co-stars - especially when it comes to their antics!

MOST READ: Shania Twain stuns in revealing outfit that sparks reaction

In a fun backstage photo posted by Sam Champion at the end of last week, the pair were watching out for him and Lara Spencer as they rode around on the star's scooter - which she has been using following her leg injury.

In the caption, Sam wrote: "Last minute dash to @goodmorningamerica... my heart is happy after spending the am with great friends!! "@lara.spencer @robinrobertsgma @michaelstrahan @gstephanopoulos thank you for being so wonderful. @sswinkgma.(in 2nd photo Robin and Michael are saying 'be careful')."

VIDEO: Michael Strahan faces tough conversation with George Stephanopoulos

Loading the player...

Michael was quick to reiterate the post, writing: "Be careful," in the comments section, alongside a crying face emoji. Lara, meanwhile, added: "We love you Sam. Thanks for dashing. And always being you."

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

MORE: Today stars bid emotional farewell to another member of the team

Ginger Zee - who has been off with the flu and was as a result subbed by Sam - added: "This flu is no joke — thanks for dashing over to fill-in for me!"

Michael and Robin are two of the main co-anchors on GMA, alongside George Stephanopoulos.

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts looked out for Sam Champion in a fun new backstage photo

The stars are always there for each other, and recently came together to congratulate Robin following the news of her engagement to long-time partner Amber Laign.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's children's different lifestyles in revealing new video

POPULAR: Gwen Stefani delivers exciting news fans have been waiting for

Many also attended the wedding of Dr. Jennifer Ashton last year, including her GMA3 co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes - who are both currently off work following the news of their affair.

Robin is one of the longest-running stars on the show along with George, who both marked 13 years of their partnership at the end of 2022. Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016.

Michael and Robin have a great friendship with Sam

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other.

MOST POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable ahead of long-awaited change

"That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.