Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA The former sports star is having an incredible year!

Michael Strahan is a familiar face on Good Morning America, but first and foremost he's a sportsman.

While he's retired from football, his sporting achievements are still very much recognised - and this was more evident than ever on Wednesday after he announced some exciting news live on the ABC daytime show, via his co-star Robin Roberts.

Alongside Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos, Robin revealed to the audience that Michael - who retired from footabll in 2007 - would be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Michael Strahan's family life

"We have a special announcement for one of our own... Michael Strahan!," Robin said. "He is getting an honor from his home state of Texas - already an NFL Hall of Famer - now he's set to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame."

George and Lara clapped and cheered as they heard the news, while photos of Michael playing football from his school days were projected on the screen behind them. "That's my mean mug," the star joked as he referenced his facial expression in the images.

This is just one of many achievements Michael has enjoyed over the past few years. In 2021, the star found out live on GMA that his New York Giants jersey, No.92, would be retiring.

Michael Strahan had some exciting news to share on GMA

Some of his former teammates appeared on the show to tell him, revealing that it would retire on a significant date - November 28 - when the New York Giants were to host the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the time, Michael revealed why it meant so much to him, explaining: "That is the ultimate respect from your team. You did so much in that number – not just on the field but in the community – that we want to honour you by making sure that the number is significant and attached to you and what you have done in New York."

He added: "I am really stunned. I had no idea what was going on, so I am a little stunned. But I am thankful to have guys like this who have always been there for me."

The former professional footballer will be inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

He then referred to the fact his team members were all wearing his 92 jersey, joking: "I know their skin is burning wearing that number 92, but enjoy it, it looks good on you!"

In a past reflective Instagram post, Michael looked back on some of his other achievements to date. He wrote alongside a photo of some of his impressive awards: "It's hard for me to look back because I'm always pushing forward but I just had a moment to reflect on how amazing my life has been. I am so grateful for it all!!

Michael is incredibly close to his GMA co-stars

"A Super Bowl ring, @profootballhof ring, several Emmys, Broadcasting Hall of Fame with my @nflonfox family and a Peabody with @abcnews. So many people have helped me get to this place in my life and I’m thankful for them!!"

He added: "I feel like I'm just getting started and for those of you that are told to stay in your lane and you can't do this, you can't do that (believe me, I still get NOs to this day) keep pushing forward toward your long term vision.

"Believe in yourself and be willing to put in the time and work to be great at whatever you want or do! The Payoff is coming!"

