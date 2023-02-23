Sort Your Life Out viewers in tears as they praise Stacey Solomon after heartbreaking moment Guest Raaj burst into tears following the reveal

Sort Your Life Out viewers were left in tears after another emotional episode of Stacey Solomon's home transformation programme.

Wednesday night's instalment of the show - which you can apply for here - saw the mum-of-five and her incredible team of experts set out to help the Smith family, whose lives had been majorly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, Raaj, her husband Roydel and their toddler Ajay moved in with their nieces, Simran and Harjoth, and nephew Gurkeerat when their mum (Raaj's sister), passed away after contracting Covid.

Stacey helped the Smith family in Wednesday's episode

Simran explained: "The reason why we are all living together is because at the end of 2020 my mum had Covid. She got worse and worse. Two weeks later, she passed away. Since then, my auntie and uncle and my younger cousin Ajay moved into our home."

Raaj was struggling to let go of some of her late sister's belongings, but with the help of Stacey and Dilly, managed to declutter their home while keeping hold of precious memories. Watch the moment Raaj burst into tears after Stacey unveiled the family's new living room.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon has guest in tears after unveiling incredible transformation

Loading the player...

Raaj wasn't the only one left in tears as viewers watching at home also found themselves reaching for the tissues. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I'm in bits. It's heartbreaking to see the tears tonight. I know the pain of letting go after losing my Dad. What a beautiful family!" while another added: "Might have had a few things in my eye tonight. This family," alongside a purple heart emoji.

Viewers were left in tears over the incredible transformation

Others also took to social media to praise the episode, as well as host Stacey - who recently welcomed her fifth child. One person tweeted: "Oh @StaceySolomon that was wonderful! #SortYourLifeOut You touched my heart tonight and I had a good cry. What a wonderful human you are. Beautiful. That dear family!" while another added: "Watching #SortYourLifeOut for the first time and Stacey is just so positive but also very kind and supportive."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.