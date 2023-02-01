How to apply to be on Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon Applications are currently open!

Stacey Solomon is back with a new series of Sort Your Life Out, which sees the presenter and her team of experts challenge another six families to get rid of half their clutter.

If like Stacey's guests on the show, you're in need of a home makeover, then you're in luck! Applications to take part in the series are currently open. Read on to find out how you can have your home completely transformed, like the couple in the video below!

How do you apply to be on Stacey Solomon's show?

Details on how to apply for the show can be found on the BBC website. All applicants will need to be aged 18 or over.

To be in with a chance of appearing on the programme, you'll need to complete an online application form using this link: https://shortaudition.net/Sort-Your-Life-Out

Those keen to sign up have until 11.59pm on 28 April 2023 to fill in your form.

The series consists of six episodes

What is Sort Your Life Out?

For viewers unfamiliar with the show, it follows Stacey, who is known for her own incredible family home Pickle Cottage, as she sets out to declutter and transform the homes of six families, while also offering some handy hacks and tidying tips along the way.

They start off by stripping cluttered houses, asking the owners to lay out all their possessions in a giant warehouse before choosing which ones they are prepared to clear out.

"Emotions will run high as the families must decide what to keep and what to let go of. The items that the families’ part with will be recycled, donated or sold," reads the synopsis. "Once sorted, Stacey and her team will beautifully reorganise their home by cleaning, upcycling and putting systems in place for the possessions they decide to keep. Each of the team has their own unique cleaning quirks and tidying tips that viewers will be able to take away and implement in their own homes."

Applications close on 28 April 2023

Chatting about the new series, Stacey said: "There's nothing that brings me more joy than decluttering my home, so it was amazing to share my tips and tricks with wonderful families in the first series of Sort Your Life Out.

"Letting go of belongings can be a really vulnerable, challenging and emotional experience. I feel lucky to help people through the process and sort out their homes for the better. I can’t wait to be reunited with my dream team Dilly, Robert and Iwan for more incredible transformations."

