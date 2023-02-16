Sort Your Life Out guest breaks down in tears as Stacey Solomon makes incredible gesture Watch the heartwarming moment below

Sort Your Life Out guest Aimee was reduced to tears in Wednesday night's episode after Stacey Solomon made an incredible gesture during the transformation of her home.

The latest instalment of the BBC show - which you can apply for here - saw NHS nurse Aimee and her husband Stuart enlist the help of Stacey and her team of experts to declutter her home.

During the clear-out, Aimee was having a hard time letting go of one particular item that held a great deal of sentimental value. Aimee's daughter, Mollie, was born with Down Syndrome and had to have open-heart surgery shortly after her birth. Upon her return from hospital, Aimee bought a baby chair to help her daughter sit up during her recovery.

Stacey transformed Aimee's home in Wednesday's episode

Chatting to Stacey, who recently gave birth to her fifth child, Aimee said she was struggling to part with the chair, which her daughter had grown out of. "It's really hard because I want to get rid of it but that has a lot of memories in the hospital and coming home," she explained. "It's hard."

Tearing up, she said: "It's just a chair," prompting Stacey to pull her in for a hug and offer some comforting advice.

"You've done such an amazing job, this hasn't done that job for you, you have," the presenter said. "While that might have comforted her now and again, a cuddle would have done the same."

Stacey with Aimee, Stuart and their three daughters Darcie, Rex and Mollie

While Aimee decided to say goodbye to the chair, Stacey wasn't prepared to let it go. She told the cameras once Aimee had left the room: "I think it's so incredible that Amy has decided to let it go, but a part of me thinks I don't want to just let it go off into the abyss. So I'm going to sneak it off and try and find a way of turning it into something else.

"I just can't let it go. I'm worse than them, I tell you!" she added.

After transforming the couple's home, Stacey revealed that she had converted the baby chair into a very special item that Aimee could treasure. Watch the video below to see the host's heartwarming gesture.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon makes heartwarming gesture on Sort Your Life Out

Sort Your Life Out continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

