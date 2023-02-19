Stacey Solomon shares relatable new mum post after welcoming fifth child The presenter is married to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon is relishing newborn bliss with her baby girl Belle, and on Saturday the TV star shared an incredibly relatable postpartum update.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five shared a candid photo of herself cradling her tiny tot on her postpartum bump. In the adorable snapshots, Stacey, 33, was all smiles as she gently comforted Belle in her living room.

"Snuggle Saturdays with Belle [rose emoji]. The last time I stood here and took a picture you were inside my tummy ready to come out…," Stacey penned in her caption.

"The pjs have been washed but I can't say the same about my hair [laughing face emoji] I love that I still have our bump too."

The DIY queen shared a candid update

She went on to say: "The best memory of growing you and the perfect little ledge to sleep you on. Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from us [white heart emoji] P.S I'm as tired as I look."

Fans and friends were quick to commend Stacey for her frank admission, with one writing: "Beautiful. Love that you are not afraid to show mums have a bump after birth too," whilst a second remarked: "How cute [heart emojis] love that you are proud of your body! It is incredible what our body can do."

Stacey welcomed Belle at home

"You are absolutely amazing for telling it like it is," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Absolutely beautiful, and thank you for being natural, and normalising this."

Stacey has been keeping her legion of followers updated with her motherhood journey since welcoming Belle. And on Thursday, the Loose Women star documented the incredibly touching moment her daughter Rose, one, met her baby sister for the first time.

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

In the sweet clip – which was shared on Instagram – Rose could be seen kissing her baby sister with mum Stacey by her side. In the caption, Stacey shared: "When Rose met Belle. More than my heart could have ever imagined."

An emotional Stacey responded to fan comments by adding: "Your comments are making me cry [crying emoji] these hormones I tell you! Seeing all of the sister comments to each other is EVERYTHING."

Stacey and her husband, Joe Swash, welcomed their little bundle of joy at home earlier this month. She is the younger sister to Stacey's sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

