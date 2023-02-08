Sort Your Life Out viewers in tears as Stacey Solomon welcomes special guest in emotional moment Fans were surprised by the special appearance

Sort Your Life Out continued on BBC One on Tuesday night in another emotional episode that left viewers in tears as Stacey Solomon carried out yet another astonishing transformation.

In the latest instalment of the heartwarming show, grandma of six, Sue, enlisted the help of Stacey and her team to reorganise her home, which was filled to the brim with clutter.

Not only had Sue filled up her house with her late mum's belongings, but she also acquired the contents of a recently closed gift shop, as well as over 500 plastic carrier bags and 200 hair rollers.

Grandma Sue enlisted the help of Stacey and her team

Sue had also amassed a collection of merchandise dedicated to Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, whom her mum Joan was a huge fan of.

By the end of the episode, Sue had managed to part with 80 percent of her belongings, and viewers were left in tears as Stacey had organised a special video call from a very special guest. Watch the emotional moment below:

Taking to Twitter one person wrote: "The special guest appearance from Daniel O'Donnell pushed me over the edge," while another added: "In bits after watching with Sue basically saying a goodbye to her dear mother and a new chapter beginning — Daniel O’Donnell what a kind man."

A third person commented: "#SortYourLifeOut Daniel, that was such a lovely touch. Wee woman was chuffed to bits," while another tweeted: "Oh Daniel O'Donnell really is the granny's favourite isn't he - and apparently ageing at half usual speed."

Others also took to Twitter to praise the amazing work of Stacey, who is currently pregnant with her fifth child. One person wrote: "Stacey smashes it again. What a beautiful human she is," while another added: "Stacey Solomon is a joy to watch, always makes me smile."

Sort Your Life Out continues on Tuesday evenings at 9pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

