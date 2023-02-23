Michael Strahan reflects on interview with Prince Harry The TV personality sat down with the royal back in January

Michael Strahan reflected on his interview with Prince Harry which took place back in January, saying that the royal didn't "hold anything back" in his now-infamous memoir, Spare.

Speaking about reading the book for the first time back in January, he explained: "I read the book from the first page to the last and you're amazed at how open he is… This book is about a lot more than just his relationship with his brother."

He added that he felt that Harry thought that his "most important role" was "being a husband and being a father". He explained: "It's also a story and a conversation with him about healing. Because when you read the book, you realize it's been one heck of a life. And to see him where he is right now, it shows how much he's really had to work to find himself."

During the interview, the journalist asked the Duke of Sussex about referring to his brother as both his "beloved" brother and "arch-nemesis" and focused on discussing what Harry and William's late mother would feel about the nature of their now strained relationship.

Prince Harry and Michael spoke about his book, Spare

Fellow TV presenter Hoda Kotb also recently reflected on her own interview with the Duke of Sussex, telling HELLO!: "I [asked] about his life and his family and where he was and sort of just gave him a place to talk about whatever he felt he wanted to speak about.

"And he seemed really open and honest about his feelings and thoughts about how he felt about the Queen and, and all those things. I just found it to be an open and honest conversation."

She added: "I felt like he told me a little. And then as the months have gone on, he's speaking more and more. I think I just got a fraction of really what he wanted to say. Now. when you look, you see it in totality."

