Michael Strahan's GMA stand-in revealed following eye-opening Prince Harry interview

Good Morning America has a temporary new host standing in for Michael Strahan and she looked right at home on the set on Tuesday.

Cecilia Vega has taken the father-of-four's hot seat following his eye-opening interview with Prince Harry.

It's by far the first time Cecilia has stepped in as she's a regular on GMA when the main anchors take a break and fans certainly love her.

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos enjoyed fun banter with Cecilia who is quite a common face, often recurring as ABC's Chief White House Correspondent.

She has become well-known for her fearless and informed reporting, often taking viewers through the inner machinations of the government during several administrations.

Cecilia made history by acquiring the title, becoming the first Latina woman to do so for an English-language network, an achievement she has spoken before about as well.

Cecilia is a regular face at GMA

"What an example of the American dream to have the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants walking in the White House, wow," she told ABC7 News.

Cecilia's latest stint on GMA comes one day after Michael's bombshell interview with Prince Harry aired.

Some fans were surprised to see Michael at the helm of the interview and when he teased it on social media, many said the same thing.

"When did Michael become an interviewer?" one fan asked as others wondered the same thing. But their queries were clarified as it was pointed out that Michael has conducted a host of interviews throughout his long-running TV career.

Prince Harry was interviewed by Michael to promote his book Spare

During the interview, the journalist asked the Duke of Sussex about referring to his brother as both his "beloved" brother and "arch-nemesis" and focused on discussing what Harry and William's late mother would feel about the nature of their now strained relationship.

Harry told Michael: "I think she would be sad, I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.

"I think she would be heartbroken that it's ended up where it's ended up, I think she'd be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office, were part of these stories. Me and William made a pact that we would never let our offices fight against each other. He added: "The people he employed broke that pact."

