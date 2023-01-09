Prince Harry reveals he believes Princess Diana 'would be heartbroken' in latest interview The Prince appeared on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan…

Prince Harry claimed Princess Diana "would be heartbroken" in his latest interview on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan on Monday morning.

The journalist asked the Duke of Sussex about referring to his brother as both his "beloved" brother and "arch-nemesis" and focused on discussing what Harry and William's late mother would feel about the nature of their now strained relationship.

Harry told Michael: "I think she would be sad, I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.

"I think she would be heartbroken that it's ended up where it's ended up, I think she'd be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office, were part of these stories. Me and William made a pact that we would never let our offices fight against each other.

Harry revealed Dianna would be "heartbroken"

He added: "The people he employed broke that pact."

After the emotional revelation, Michael asked if Harry felt any responsibility for the breakdown of his relationship with William to which he replied: "Without question, but what people don't know of the efforts I have gone to to resolve this privately. Both with my brother and with my father."

The interview came just hours after the Prince's appearance on ITV was aired, which contained a string of explosive bombshells about the royals.

During the conversation with Tom Bradbury, held in California, Harry why he thinks he think William and Kate didn't like his wife Meghan Markle.

He said: "I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get – or to become – to get into a relationship with – with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career. There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning.

The interviews disscused claims from Harry's memoir Spare

"Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, there's – there's all different parts to that and what that can mean, but if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality."

Other major revelations in the interview detailed the moment King Charles broke the news of Princess Diana's death to Harry, the Prince defending Lady Susan Hussey and Harry addressing the comments made about Archie's skin colourin the tell-all Oprah interview which can all be found in our full round-up piece here.

