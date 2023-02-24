The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez announces break from social media - find out why

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Selena Gomez quitting social media and U2 sharing a glimpse of their new documentary.

Not only that, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd share their new remix of Die For You. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Selena Gomez has said she's taking a break from social media. The singer, who recently overtook Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram, recently deactivated her Tik Tok account after she commented on a viral video showing Hailey Bieber seemingly mocking Taylor Swift. The Lose You to Love Me singer commented on the video saying, 'Sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game' which prompted a strong reaction from fans. Selena then shared a video with her fans explaining why she was taking a break. However, fans wanting to keep up with what Selena is up to can via her Instagram which remains active.

Lana Del Rey is set to feature on a new album – but it's not her own. The Born to Die singer's father, Rob Grant, has announced that he is set to release his debut album and that Lana will contribute vocals to two songs. The album, titled Lost At Sea, is set to drop in June and Rob's famous daughter will sing on the title track as well as another song named Hollywood Bowl. Information about the album describes Lana's dad as an accidental recording artist but states that something magical happens when he sits at a piano. Meanwhile, Lana fans can look forward to her new album Did You Know there's a tunnel under Ocean blvd, which is set for release on 24 March.

A first look clip at U2's upcoming Disney+ documentary has been shared and it sounds amazing. The docufilm, titled, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, will follow the artists as they seek to find their way back to music with their new sound. The trailer also features a glimpse of new music. The film will be released on the streaming platform fittingly on St Patrick's Day alongside their upcoming new album, Songs of Surrender, which is a collection of 40 re-recorded songs from the band's huge back catalogue.

After Ariana Grande teased fans earlier this week, her new remix of The Weeknd's Die For You has been released. The duo reworked The Weeknd's hit song which featured on his 2016 album, Starboy. Fans will no doubt love the track which has stayed mostly true to the original, with Ariana offering a new verse and her iconic whistle notes to the song. The pair's new remix marks their fourth collaboration together after previously working on the Save Your Tears remix and Ariana's song Off the Table.

And if BTS fans weren't excited enough for Jimin's upcoming solo album, it's been revealed that his former bandmate RM has contributed to the new record. RM is credited on tracks such as Like Crazy and Face Off as a songwriter, but it's not yet known if he will feature as a vocalist on the record. It comes shortly ahead of the release of the album, titled Face, which is due on 24 March. Meanwhile BTS are on a music hiatus working on solo projects but they previously assured fans they would be back as a seven-piece in the future.

