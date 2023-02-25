Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe post behind-the-scenes snaps as Outlander season seven wraps The Outlander actors will return as Jamie and Claire Fraser later in 2023

Outlander has almost sung its last song! The show's stars have wrapped filming on the seventh season of the hit drama, with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sharing pictures of their last scene together.

"And a whole year later …. What an epic season it has been. Our cast and crew have worked so hard and given their all. I can’t wait for everyone to see the fruits of our labour. And now for some well earned rest," Caitriona captioned her post which showed her and Sam in costume as Claire and Jamie Fraser, with them both holding a clapperboard that read: "That's a wrap!"

Sam also took to Instagram Stories, and shared a similar picture that showed Caitriona with grey hair and wrapped up in a red peacoat, while Sam wore a double-breasted houndstooth jacket.

"I’d just like to say you’re the best and I hope you have the most epic nap of all time tomorrow," the show's official account commented, as fans were quick to share their love and support for the pair.

Starz and Lionsgate+ have confirmed that the eighth season of Outlander will be the show's last, although a spin-off show Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel series that will follow the relationship between Jamie's parent's parents, Brian and Ellen, has been greenlit.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, shared with fans that they are "pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion," but said that there is "plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story".

Sam and Caitriona shared these pictures from the set

Season seven will premiere later in 2023 but fans received an early Christmas gift in December 2022 when a teaser trailer, full of nail-biting moments, dropped.

The teaser featured a number of poignant moments, including Brianna giving birth to her second child, and what appears to be Claire facing the noose – but will Malva Christie's murderer finally be revealed?

Weaved throughout the trailer was also an interesting conversation which takes place between Claire and Jamie, after the Scotsman tells his wife: "I had another dream."

Asked what happened, he replies: "There was light all around you, but it wasn't a candlelight nor firelight, and that must be what electric light is like." Claire ponders: "But how could you dream of something you've never seen in your life?" to which he responds: "I dream of the past, why would I not dream of the future?"

As far as we know, Jamie is incapable of travelling through the stones, unlike Claire, Bri and Roger but with all these visions of the future, could fans be thrown a curveball in the final two seasons?

