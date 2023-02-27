BBC’s The Traitors finally confirms season 2 - and you can apply to take part! Claudia Winkleman had the best response to the exciting news about The Traitors

BBC has finally confirmed that The Traitors will be returning for season two - and we couldn’t be more excited for the return of the murderous show - as well as the return of Claudia Winkleman and her excellent jumpers.

The show was the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC in two years, and has amassed 34 million views since landing on iPlayer! The reality show follows a group of contestants, some of whom are 'traitors' while the others are 'faithfuls' as they go about attempting to discover who the traitors are among them in the hopes of winning a £120,000 prize pot. Meanwhile, the traitors must do everything in their power to keep their true identities a secret to win the money themselves.

WATCH: The Traitors' season one finale ended on an explosive moment

Speaking about the show’s return, Claudia said: "I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."

Will the traitors win this time?

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, added: “We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season. They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships. We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first."

Although it has yet to be confirmed when the show will be airing, the BBC have revealed that they are on the lookout for contestants to take part. Find out how below…

Think you can make it as a traitor?

How to apply for The Traitors season 2

Not only has the show been confirmed for a second season - but the BBC has also announced that applications will shortly be open for season two, so keep an eye out and apply via BBC Take Part. Good luck!

