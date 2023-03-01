GMB's Susanna Reid forced to change outfit after 'wardrobe crisis' on show The presenter had to quickly switch her dress

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid was forced to change her outfit on Wednesday morning after suffering a "wardrobe crisis".

The presenter, 52, who was joined by co-host Ed Balls, had to switch her dress moments before going on air after the show's director told her that her outfit blended into the background.

While Susanna luckily found a red dress hanging up in her dressing room wardrobe, the neckline needed "buttoning up", forcing the star to pin the front of the dress together with a silver brooch. See what she said in the video below.

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid suffers awkward 'wardrobe crisis' moments before show airs

Loading the player...

"I've never ever read a news headline from the autocue while simultaneously trying to unzip you from the back! There was a team of eight," Ed joked, describing the large team that came onto set to help Susanna with her wardrobe malfunction.

"There wasn't a team of eight! A team of one!" Susanna clarified, before praising the wardrobe team, adding: "It was a last-minute cover-up job!"

Susanna suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday

The wardrobe crisis comes just days after Susanna made her return to the studio after flying to Kyiv in Ukraine to mark one year since Russia's invasion.

The mum-of-three reported on the ground, fronting special coverage from the European city as she interviewed locals who had been horrifically affected by the conflict.

During one interview, she spoke to a young Ukrainian girl who recalled the night her parents were tragically killed after their shelter was attacked.

Susanna recently returned to the studio following a trip to Kyiv

Recounting the story, Susanna explained that the little girl, who is now being looked after by her grandparents, had no memory of the horrifying event. "She said 'I don't have a memory'," explained the star, who looked visibly moved. "It's almost like she doesn't have any feeling about what happened because she's so traumatised by it, but everybody is absolutely determined not to give quarter to Russia."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.