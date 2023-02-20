Susanna Reid makes emotional return to Good Morning Britain following extended absence The ITV broadcaster has had an extended absence

Susanna Reid made a special return to Good Morning Britain on Monday morning following her extended break and it was a moving return for the ITV star. The broadcaster appeared on the programme to front special coverage from Kyiv to mark the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Susanna reported in from the European capital to speak live to Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh, who were presenting live from the ITV studio. In one moment, Susanna recalled an emotional story to her colleagues and viewers.

WATCH: Susanna Reid returned to Good Morning Britain to report on Ukraine

The journalist interviewed a young Ukrainian girl who recalled the night her parents were tragically killed after their shelter was attacked.

"A number of the adults taking shelter there were killed, luckily the children were in a separate part of the shelter, so she's lost her parents and is being looked after by her grandparents," Susanna explained. "I asked her, 'Do you remember that night?' and she said 'No I don't remember.'

Susanna reported live from Kyiv on Monday

She said 'I don't have a memory'. It's almost like she doesn't have any feeling about what happened because she's so traumatised by it, but everybody is absolutely determined not to give quarter to Russia."

Susanna was visibly moved when recounting the story and viewers took to social media to react to her reporting. One person wrote: "Shout out to susanna for being in Ukraine this week. Not many tv presenters would be brave enough to accept such an assignment #gmb."

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh have been presenting GMB recently

Others reacted to Susanna's tweet she shared on Monday morning which featured a selfie of her in the Ukrainian capital.

A fan commented: "Wishing you and the people of Kyiv all the best in these troubled times," as another added: "Well done a brave girl, that’s more like it get out in the field, proper reporting very well done."

