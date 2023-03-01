The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran shares career update amid wife's health battle

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran announcing his new album and sharing news of his wife being diagnosed with a tumour last year.

Not only that, Justin Bieber has cancelled more dates on his Justice world tour and Ellie Goulding delays her album again. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Ed Sheeran has announced his new album but also shared some sad news regarding his wife's health. The Bad Habits hitmaker shared the news on his Instagram in a lengthy statement telling fans that he had been working on the new record, titled Subtract, for a long time before facing a series of setbacks in 2022, including his wife Cherry Seaborn being told she had a tumour while she was pregnant.

Ed explained that at the time there was no route for treatment until after the birth, the couple welcomed their second baby in May of that year. The singer also cited the death of Jamal Edwards and his copyright court case all contributing to his spiral into depression and anxiety, adding that the new album is how he can express himself, like a trapdoor into his soul. Subtract will be released on 5 May.

Justin Bieber has cancelled the majority of his remaining tour dates on his Justice world tour. The Canadian singer is yet to comment publicly on the news but official ticketing sites including Ticketmaster have now updated their pages reflecting the update. The remaining dates of the tour have also been removed from Justin's official website. Although a reason for the sudden cancellation has not been revealed, it comes almost a year after Justin postponed a number of dates in 2022 due to health reasons.

Ellie Goulding has pushed back her upcoming album for a second time. The Starry Eyed singer revealed to her fans on Instagram that the record, titled Higher than Heaven, would now be set for an April release date due to issues around sourcing material for physical copies. The singer stated that making the products in a way that is as green as possible is incredibly important to her before she thanked fans for their patience. The move is the second pushback from Ellie after she changed the original initial release from February to Mach. Higher than Heaven is scheduled for a release on 7 April.

The Weeknd is making his movie acting debut. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has written the script himself and although the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, some exciting details on the cast have been shared. Abel will be starring alongside netflix star, Jenny Ortega, who's known for her role in Wednesday, and Barry Keoghan, who has received a slew of award nominations thanks to his recent part in the Banshees of Inisherin. Deadline states that the project has been in development stages for a number of months and we can't wait to hear more. Meanwhile, we can look forward to seeing the grammy-winning artist appear in the upcoming TV drama The Idol which is out in June.

Shakira has said she feels 'complete' following her split from Gerard Pique. The Hips Don't Lie singer spoke in a recent interview stating that she previously believed a woman needed a man to complete her and dreamed of having a full family unit, but now Shakira has said that she's since learned that not all dreams are fulfilled and that the fable where a women needs a man is false, adding that she feels she can depend on herself. Shakira has been vocal about the news of their breakup in recent months particularly following the news that Gerard had moved on with Clara Chia Marti.

