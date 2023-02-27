The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish wins court order over alleged stalker

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the SAG Awards and Billie Eilish being granted a court order over an alleged stalker.

Not only that, Madonna's family speaks out after her brother's death. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Awards season continued on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and it was Jamie Lee Curtis who seemingly stole the show. The actress bagged a win for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once and immediately celebrated by planting a big kiss on her co-star Michelle Yeoh. Jamie Lee then took to the stage and sung Michelle's praises by getting the crowd to chant her name, before making a joke about being a 'nepo baby'.

Meanwhile Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner thanks to Michelle and Ke Huy Quan also taking home trophies, with the latter becoming the first Asian actor to win in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role category. Other big winners included Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge and Jessica Chastain.

Madonna's family has broken their silence after the singer's older brother Anthony Ciconne died at the age of 66. The pop legend is yet to speak on the sad news herself, but the husband of her sister, Melanie, shared a lengthy post on Instagram informing fans of the news. Anthony was described in the statement as a complex character, before adding that trouble fades and family remains. In more recent years Madonna's brother had been estranged from the family due to substance abuse, a cause of death is not yet known.

Billie Eilish has won her bid for a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker. The Bad Guy singer filed the court order earlier this month when she found a man, identified as Raymond Black, standing outside her living room window. The legal order has been conducted by a judge in Los Angeles and states that the alleged criminal must stay 100 yards from her home in Glendale, California, and is based on a "credible threat of violence or stalking." The court order also prevents him from visiting Billie's parents home.

Lady Gaga has been sued by the woman who returned her stolen dogs. In 2021, the Bad Romance hitmaker was left distraught when her two french bulldogs were stolen from their dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot and hospitalised during the incident, but 48 hours later, the animals were returned to a local police station by Jennifer McBride. Now, Jennifer is reportedly seeking the 500,000 dollar reward money that the singer advertised before locating the animals. In court documents the woman claims she suffered mental anguish by not receiving the funds. Gaga has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

And Jake Paul isn't the only person licking his wounds today because rapper Drake placed a very hefty bet on the YouTuber beating boxer and former Love Island star Tommy Fury in their highly anticipated fight in Saudi Arabia. The Grammy winner shared a screenshot of the huge stake he placed in the head-to-ehad, only for Tommy to reign champion over points at the end of the match meaning drizzy lost 400,000 dollars. Meanwhile, Tommy's partner and former Love Island co-star Molly Mae Hague could be seen on social media supporting Tommy from afar along with their newborn daughter, Bambi.

