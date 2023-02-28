The Daily Lowdown: Are there wedding bells for Adele?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the reports of Adele being engaged, Drake talking about retirement and Nikita Kuzmin's new romance.

Take a listen to today's episode below...

Do we hear wedding bells on the horizon for Adele and Rich Paul? The global superstar was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring at her most recent show in Las Vegas, fuelling reports that Rich had popped the question. It's not the first time Adele has been spotted wearing a big sparkler as the singer was seen at the 2022 brit Awards with a ring, but it's this week been revealed that the couple are finally set to tie the knot this summer.

The Easy on Me singer has yet to speak out about the wedding news herself but she has been open about their romance in the past, calling Rich the love of her life and admitting she's keen to have children with the sports agent.

Post Malone fans listen up because the rapper is heading to the UK. The artist announced that he will be performing at London's O2 arena in May for two shows before heading to Dublin, Glasgow and Birmingham and more cities up and down the country as part of his Twelve Carat Tour. Post will then head to mainland Europe for a string of dates in Oslo, Stockholm and more. Fans can get their hands on tickets when they go on sale on Friday 3 March.

Drake has opened up about how he would retire from the music industry. The Canadian rapper appeared on a recent episode of Lil Yachty's YouTube show called Moody Conversations when he admitted that he would like to bow out of the industry gracefully, and is already thinking about his exit strategy. But before fans panic, Drizzy isn't going anywhere anytime soon but he did state that when he does he'll be excited to see what the next generation of rappers bring to the table and won't be forcing himself to compete.

Reading and Leeds have shared more acts who will be making an appearance at the 2023 festival. In addition to main headlienrs, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and The Killers, artists including Rina Sawayama, Mimi Webb, Arlo Parks and Brit Award winners Wet Leg will also take to the stage. The annual festival will take place in Reading and Leeds across the bank holiday weekend in August and tickets are available to buy now.

And HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin has confirmed his blossoming new romance with podcaster and influencer Charlie Backshall. Nikita, who joined the BBC dance show in 2021, has been dating the Australian Tik Tok star for a few months but has been keeping the romance a secret. But now, HELLO! can reveal he has shared a series of photos alongside Charlie.

