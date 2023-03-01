Ed Sheeran shares emotional update about wife Cherry Seaborn's tumour battle Ed announced the release of his new album, Subtract, with a candid Instagram post

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news that he's releasing his new album, Subtract, in May.

In the candid post, Ed detailed the creative process behind his new record, sharing the heartbreaking news that his wife, Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant with their second child, Jupiter.

Explaining that he'd been working on the record for over a decade, before scrapping it and rewriting it in a week due to various devastating life events. "Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Ed wrote.

Referring to Brenda Edwards' son Jamal's tragic death, Ed continued: "My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

Explaining how the series of awful events impacted Subtract, Ed wrote: "For the first time, I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."

Ed Sheeran shared an emotional letter

Ed's fans were quick to send their support, writing: "Hope Cherry is okay, and you are both on the road to recovery," and: "PLEASE send all of our love to Cherry, we really hope she's doing much better now."

Cherry gave birth to Jupiter in May 2022, with Ed announcing her arrival with a photo of a tiny pair of socks.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4."

Ed Sheeran shared the photo along with his emotional letter

Neither Jupiter nor ;Ed and Cherry's other daughter Lyra Antarctica, have ever been seen, with the couple preferring to keep the children out of the spotlight.

Ed didn't give further details on his wife's tumour, but here's hoping she was able to make a full recovery after giving birth.

