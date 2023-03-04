Ryan Seacrest says he's 'happy' for the future after Live! with Kelly Ripa exit Ryan will be back on screens with American Idol

Moving on! Ryan Seacrest has revealed how happy he is with the idea of his future after quitting Live! with Kelly Ripa after six years.

The star joined the show in 2017, and two weeks after announcing the surprising news to fans he is opening up on how he is feeling as he begins work on his 21st season of American Idol.

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest confirms exit from Live! With Kelly and Ryan

"Yes. Yes, I am," he told Entertainment Tonight when asked if he's still happy with the singing competition series adding: "I really like the live shows."

Ryan has hosted the show since its inception and is now on his sixth season with current judges Lionel Richie, Katy Party, and Luke Bryan, which he credits as a statement to their strong friendship. "How crazy is it to think we've been doing this for six years already and we're still able to put up with each other?" he said, adding: "Everybody enjoys everybody."

Ryan shocked the Live! viewers on February 18 when, fifteen minutes into the episode as Kelly and Ryan began hosting their daily trivia game, he began: "So, Kelly and I have some news here. This is something she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision

"Last year, we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host with Kel, here on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, which is bittersweet."

Kelly appeared nothing but supportive, telling him: "I get it, you are a gem, you are one of my best friends, and I said, the greatest part of this entire experience has been [that] you've gone from being a friend to a family member, you are family to us."

Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, will be joining her side on-air permanently for the revamped Live! With Kelly and Mark.

