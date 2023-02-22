Kelly Ripa's show on Live will face this big change when Mark Consuelos joins The ABC daytime show is about to get a shake-up!

Kelly Ripa is going to be working alongside husband Mark Consuelos on a daily basis come May, as the Riverdale actor is taking over Ryan Seacrest on Live's next season.

Not only will the long-running host be getting a new - and very familiar - co-host - but the show itself will face a big shake-up too.

As with tradition, Live will change its name to represent the two main hosts.

Currently, it's Live with Kelly and Ryan, but it will be renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.

Ryan announced his decision to step down from the ABC daytime program last Thursday, following six years on the show.

Kelly's husband is more than happy to fill his boots, having been a regular sub on the show over the years.

Mark is replacing Ryan on Live!

The program is special for the entire family in fact, as the couple's three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, have all grown up on the show, having made numerous appearances over the years.

Mark opened up about his new role shortly after Ryan announced his departure on Thursday's show.

In an upbeat Instagram post alongside a picture of himself with Kelly and Ryan, he wrote: "Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing!

Kelly and Ryan have worked on the show together for six years

"I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what?" Ryan joined the show back in 2017, following in the footsteps of Michael Strahan and before him, of course, Regis Philbin.

He announced the news on Thursday's episode, telling fans and Kelly: "I will always be forever grateful," after which Kelly insisted: "You are family here, we love you, we are so proud of you."

Ryan will be moving from New York City to Los Angeles, where he can focus on his other projects, including hosting American Idol.

