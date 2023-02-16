Kelly Ripa's friendship with Live! co-star Ryan Seacrest as host announces departure The Live co-stars are the best of friends!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been live in the living rooms of viewers around the United States during weekday mornings since 2017, but their partnership is now coming to an end.

As news of Ryan's departure from Live! becomes public, we look at the pair's close relationship on and off the air.

Chatting to WSJ. in 2022 ahead of the release of her debut book, Live Wire, Kelly was asked what she thought makes for good on-screen chemistry.

She replied: "I like to work with my friends. Ryan [Seacrest] and I work really well together because we have had a 20-plus-year friendship. We trust one another and admire each other. We involve each other in our deep workplace discussions, which was such a new thing for me."

Mark Consuelos' wife - who married Kelly in 1996 - has been hosting Live since 2001 and has co-hosted the morning show alongside the late Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, before being joined by Ryan.

In an interview with ET in 2020, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are the best of friends

"I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said. "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise about the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

Kelly and Ryan have been hosting Live together since 2017

The award-winning star added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

Ryan announced the news on the show on Thursday's episode, telling fans and Kelly: "I will always be forever grateful," after which Kelly insisted: "You are family here, we love you, we are so proud of you."

None other than Kelly's husband, Mark, who hosted the show on Tuesday with her, will be joining her side on-air permanently.

