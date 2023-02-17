Mark Consuelos makes debut on Live! after being announced as new host by Kelly Ripa Kelly and Mark have been married 26 years, and have three kids

Kelly Ripa has introduced her "actual husband and work husband" Mark Consuelos to Live!, a day after it was revealed he would be taking over from Ryan Seacrest. Mark appeared during Friday's episode wearing a sharp black suit - "are you playing POTUS on a series?" quipped Ryan - before Mark shared that he is "feeling great" about the new gig.

However, the father-of-three - who has been married to Kelly for two decades since they met on the set of All My Children in the 1990s - also noted that he is not worried about working with his wife because they have done it before under "much more difficult circumstances". Watch the video below to see what Mark said....

Loading the player...

Ryan later asked if he was having any second thoughts, and Mark joked: "No second thoughts but I will have a list of grievances."

Mark will join the show this spring after Ryan closes out the current season. Ryan made the announcement with Kelly by his side on February Thursday 16.

"So, Kelly and I have some news here," he said, adding: "This is something she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision."

"Last year, we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host with Kel, here on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, which is bittersweet."

TRENDING: Is Chicago Fire setting up another firefighter exit amid Taylor Kinney's departure?

MORE: All we know about the upcoming FBI crossover 2023

Mark made his first appearance since being named host

Ryan added: "It has been remarkable to be in this chair," then detailing his future plans, explaining: "Once American Idol starts live from Los Angeles later this spring, I'll head out to the West Coast and host that show."

Kelly appeared nothing but supportive, telling him: "I get it, you are a gem, you are one of my best friends, and I said, the greatest part of this entire experience has been [that] you've gone from being a friend to a family member, you are family to us."

Following the bombshell news, Mark - who has co-hosted the show previously with Kelly, standing in for Ryan - took to Instagram to share his reaction, writing: "Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean.