A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman praises Jonnie Irwin after 'rare' reunion sends fans wild

A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman praised co-star Jonnie Irwin over the weekend after the two reunited in Manchester whilst attending a live show for the popular TV programme.

Jonnie, who recently opened up about the big changes he has made to his lifestyle after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis with HELLO! magazine last year, had revealed he would be making an appearance – surprising fans and his own wife!

"Selecting wardrobe for @aplaceinthesunofficial LIVE Tomorrow in Manchester. It's an early start and as I'm not fit enough to run for the train at the moment, I'm prepping the night before," he said.

He continued: "My wife can't quite believe it! Cold weather calls for wool, wool, and more wool. It's also a rare thing for @jasmineharman and myself to both be there on a Sunday so please come along and we'll hopefully see you there. @mcr_central."

Fans couldn't believe their luck at the "rare" reunion. "The bloody original dream team are there! Manchester, get ready!! Xxx," one commented on Jonnie's post, whilst another added: "Good luck for tomorrow. My favourites, you two!! Yay!! Keep warm."

Jonnie shared his look for the special outing

Following their reunion, co-star Jasmine couldn't help but share a beautiful video documenting how she and Jonnie had spent the day together and praising him for inspiring the attendees with his words.

"Really super weekend at A Place in the Sun Live in Manchester. So many people, all wanting to live the dream of owning a property overseas. It was wonderful to catch up with previous Househunters Yvette and Agata; singing in the exhibition hall is always a joy with Sandy, even though I think I misread the memo! LOL!" she wrote, before adding: "And what a pleasure to see my pal Jonnie, who inspired everyone with his advice: 'Why wait?' whilst we were on stage talking about seizing the moment."

