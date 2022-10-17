A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies reveals scar following terrifying moped crash We’re glad the TV personality is doing better

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies has said she will have a scar on her forehead following a terrifying moped incident which left her injured.

The TV personality was visiting a newsagent store in London back in September when she was hit by a stolen moped, which was being driven by two women attempting to steal the vehicle before losing control. Danni suffered from a cut above her eyebrow as well as cuts on her face and lip and told her followers she would be absent from social media during her recovery.

Speaking about the incident on her Instagram Stories at the time, she shared a snap of the crashed moped, writing: "Sooooo…. On Saturday I was taken out (on the pavement!) by a stolen moped that lost control. Didn’t see it coming and it’s not looking pretty right now tbh. I’m sure I will be fine in a few weeks but in the meantime, I will be a wee bit quiet on here."

She later joked that her iPhone couldn’t recognise her face, adding: "Looking forward to this not being a thing." At the time, her rep told The Evening Standard: "Danni is continuing to take it slowly and is making good progress to get back to normal."

Danni revealed she had been doing 'garden therapy' with her mum

Danni recently shared a snap updating fans on her progress, and it sounds like she is doing much better since taking a break, and has been staying with her mum.

Sharing several snaps of herself with her mum, she wrote: "Mum. A few weeks of hiding away and I’m getting back to normal, gonna have a scar but seems I got a fringe cut at the right time! Little wins. Very lucky to have had this woman reorganising my life and keeping me occupied for the last week."

Danni posing with her mum

She also shared several snaps of herself gardening with her mum, though kept her hand over her face, writing: "Time to get those bushes trimmed. Garden therapy with Mumma. Thanks all for the lovely messages will be back at it soon." We’re so glad she’s doing better!

