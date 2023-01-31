Will Smith's replacement for long-standing Oscars tradition following Academy suspension – all we know The King Richard actor has a ten-year ban

Will Smith will be a notable absence from this year's Academy Awards due to his suspension from the ceremony thanks to the infamous Chris Rock slap.

The incident from the previous year's show led to him not only resigning from the Academy but also receiving a ten-year ban from attending the actual awards ceremony.

However, beyond being a renowned Hollywood figure, his absence will be felt during a long-standing Oscars ritual impacting this year's show.

Traditionally, the winner of the previous year's Best Actor prize presents the golden statuette to the newly-minted Best Actress winner.

However, due to Will, the most recent winner for his performance in King Richard, not attending, the question remains: who will present the award in his stead?

While the Academy hasn't yet released a list of presenters for this year's show, judging by past precedents, some deductions can be made.

Will Smith will be unable to pass the award to this year's Best Actress winner

Jimmy Kimmel, this year's host, could possibly step in, or it could also include a collection of Best Actor winners, the kind which have happened during the 2010 ceremony or in the recent host-less shows in the early 2020s.

During some of the earliest Academy Awards, the award has even been given out by Best Actor nominees who failed to clinch the prize while the winner was unable to attend.

As such, 2022's other nominees, those being Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington, or Javier Bardem, could easily step in.

On certain occasions, the previous Best Actress winner herself has given away the prize, such as in the 2020 ceremony, when Renée Zellweger did so, meaning Jessica Chastain, the current award-holder, could step in.

The nominated actresses were revealed on January 24

The 95th Academy Awards, poised to be a milestone ceremony that could include new and innovative moves, is slated to air March 12.

The nominees for Best Actress include Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Cate Blanchett for Tár, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

