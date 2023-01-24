Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to first ever Oscar nomination with tribute to famous parents The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has finally made it!

Jamie Lee Curtis received life-changing news on Tuesday morning when it was announced that she had been nominated for her first Academy Award.

The actress received a Best Supporting Actress nod for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, and Stephanie Hsu.

She reacted to the news with a beautiful tribute not only to the team behind the movie but also her famous parents, screen legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Jamie wrote: "It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had.

"Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life."

She continued: "As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams.

Jamie shared a tribute to her parents and team after learning of her Oscar nod

"I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar."

Expanding on her feelings, the star concluded: "I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do."

Everything Everywhere All At Once was definitely the big winner come Oscar nominations morning, receiving a grand total of 11 nods, including for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actress, and Supporting Actor.

The imaginative sci-fi movie has been a global phenomenon since release

The film has been performing strongly at other award shows as well, having picked up multiple trophies from the Critics Choice and Golden Globes previously.

