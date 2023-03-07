7 empowering shows and films to watch this International Women's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This International Women's Day, why not take the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge not just the women in your life, but women all over the world? It's the day to celebrate empowerment, equality and everything that women throughout history to the present day have achieved.

However you choose to mark the day, there's something about watching inspirational films or TV shows that can be uplifting and empowering at the same time. We've rounded up a list of content for you to enjoy.

Sex/Life is available on Netflix now

Whether it's a new Netflix drama about women insisting they shouldn't sacrifice pleasure when it comes to marriage, or a brilliant comedy series about the joys and pitfalls of motherhood – these shows all share the focus of powerful women at the forefront. Happy watching!

Sex/Life

Season two available to stream on Netflix

Season two of this raunchy show recently landed on Netflix and fans have delved into the new episodes. The premise of the story in both seasons of the drama is centred on Billie (Sarah Shahi) who is torn between her sexual desires with her ex-boyfriend and her relationship with her husband, but, ultimately, it's about a strong woman who decides to take control of what she wants. If you haven't watched yet, check out the video below for a teaser of season two…

WATCH: Sex/Life season two is out now

Loading the player...

The creator, Stacey Rukeyser, is clearly proud of the theme around Sex/Life. "If you want to see a morality tale about a woman with sexual desire, all you have to do is look at the entire canon of film and television," she told Variety, adding: "What usually happens is that a woman with sexual desire either goes crazy or becomes the bad girl. I was really adamant that that is not the story that we are telling."

I Hate Suzie

Available on Sky and NOW

Another show with a strong female lead is I Hate Suzie starring Billie Piper. The show was so popular that it returned with a second season at the end of 2022, once again focusing on Billie's character Suzie Pickles, a celebrity who suffers a mild breakdown after her phone is hacked. Although Suzie has a love/hate relationship with the public and her followers, her humanness and witty one-liners make her thoroughly watchable.

Billie Piper has received huge praise for her role in I Hate Suzie

Back to Life

Available to stream on Netflix

Season two of Back to Life may have aired in 2021 but thanks to its new home on Netflix, it's drawing a new audience. The dark comedy tells the story of Miri Matteson (Daisy Haggard) a woman who has recently been released from prison after 18 years and is struggling to come to terms with her new normal. Similar to I Hate Suzie, a flawed but real (and hilarious) central female character makes this unmissable.

Daisy Haggard stars in Back to Life

Women Who Rock

Available on Sky Arts and NOW

Fiction aside, maybe you're keen to learn about real women in history who have made a difference. In this case, this music documentary is a great option. The four-part docuseries focuses on female pioneers in music who have become icons and legends in their own right. It features interviews and archive footage of huge names like Janis Joplin, Chaka Khan, Shania Twain, and more as they discuss their experience in an industry dominated by men.

Women Who Rock features legendary female musicians

Hidden Figures

Available to stream on Disney+

Another one for history fans is Hidden Figures. It might be a movie, but the plot is real and important. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as three African-American women who played a pivotal role during the Space Race at NASA in the 1960s. At a time when America was segregated by both sex and race, Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughan's stories were not heard by the masses. This title brings to light a fundamental and inspiring story.

Have you seen Hidden Figures?

Mrs. America

Available to stream on Disney+

If you missed this show the first time when it aired on BBC, head over to Disney+ to watch it because it's well worth your time. Award-winning actresses Cate Blanchett and Uzo Aduba lead the cast of this brilliant show about the feminist movement in America. Cate stars as Phylis Schlafly, who seeks to downplay the movement put forward by historical giants including Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm, and Betty Friedan.

Motherland is one of our favourites

Motherland

Available on Netflix and BBC iPlayer

We never get tired of watching Motherland. The BBC comedy depicts motherhood so brilliantly and hilariously, but it also strikes an emotional nerve, too. It centres on Julia and her gang of friends including the larger-than-life Meg, outcast Liz, alpha female Amanda and, of course, the hapless dad, Kevin. They all battle the everyday burden of being a parent and trying to hold down a job, remain active and keep up their social lives, all the while batting off inconveniences from aging in-laws. It's one of the best comedies there is.

